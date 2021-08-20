Paw Patrol: The Movie movie poster
Paw Patrol: The Movie movie poster

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Animated Family
Release Date
August 20, 2021
Digital Date
August 20, 2021 (Streaming)
Director
Cal Brunker
Writer
Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, Bob Barlen
Cast
Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Brisbin
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The PAW Patrol is on a roll!  When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on.  While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty.  Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the...

MOVIE REVIEW

