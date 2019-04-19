Penguins movie poster
Penguins movie poster

Penguins (2019) - Movie Details

Documentary Family
Release Date
April 19, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Alastair Fothergill, Mark Linfield, Jeff Wilson
Writer
Cast
Studio
Disneynature
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. From the filmmaking team behind “Bears”... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

