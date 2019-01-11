From Mexican auteur Manolo Caro (THE HOUSE OF FLOWERS) comes PERFECT STRANGERS (PERFECTOS DESCONOCIDOS), the electrifying story about a seemingly simple dinner. When a group of best friends get together during a lunar eclipse to share an intimate dinner in the tasteful house of Eva (Cecilia Suarez) and Antonio (Bruno Bichir), they suspect it's just another typical night until the hostess proposes a game. All guests must lay their cell phones on the table and... Full synopsis »