Perfect Strangers movie poster

Perfect Strangers (2019) - Movie Details

Foreign Comedy
Release Date
January 11, 2019 (Moderate)
Director
Manolo Caro
Writer
Paolo Genovese
Cast
Cecilia Suárez, Bruno Bichir, Mariana Treviño, Manuel García Rulfo, Miguel Rodarte, Franky Martin, Ana Claudia Talancón, Camila Valero
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From Mexican auteur Manolo Caro (THE HOUSE OF FLOWERS) comes PERFECT STRANGERS (PERFECTOS DESCONOCIDOS), the electrifying story about a seemingly simple dinner. When a group of best friends get together during a lunar eclipse to share an intimate dinner in the tasteful house of Eva (Cecilia Suarez) and Antonio (Bruno Bichir), they suspect it's just another typical night until the hostess proposes a game. All guests must lay their cell phones on the table and... Full synopsis »

