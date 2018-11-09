Peterloo (2018) - Movie Details Drama 153 min.

Internationally acclaimed and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Leigh portrays one of the bloodiest episodes in British history, the infamous Peterloo Massacre of 1819, where government-backed cavalry charged into a peaceful crowd of 80,000 that gathered in Manchester, England to demand democratic reform. PG-13 | 153 Minutes... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.