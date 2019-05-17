Photograph (2019) - Movie Details Romance Foreign Drama 110 min.

A struggling Mumbai street photographer pressured to marry by his grandmother convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée during a family visit. Despite vast cultural differences, the pair develops a surprising connection that challenges their worldviews in a wistful and funny romance from Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox).... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.