Photograph (2019) - Movie Details

Romance Foreign Drama
110 min.
Release Date
May 17, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Ritesh Batra
Writer
Ritesh Batra
Cast
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some thematic material

A struggling Mumbai street photographer pressured to marry by his grandmother convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée during a family visit. Despite vast cultural differences, the pair develops a surprising connection that challenges their worldviews in a wistful and funny romance from Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox).... Full synopsis »

