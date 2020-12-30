Pieces of a Woman movie poster
Pieces of a Woman
Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Drama
Rated R
126 min.
Release Date
December 30, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
January 7, 2021 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Kornél Mundruczó
Writer
Kata Wéber
Cast
Vanessa Kirby,  Shia LaBeouf,  Ellen Burstyn
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
126 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual content, graphic nudity and brief drug use

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD, winner...

MOVIE REVIEW

Pieces of a Woman is the perfect film for people who like to watch movies about babies dying, according to my wife. Which begs the question, why do people make movies like this, utterly depressing and not at all pleasing to watch?
