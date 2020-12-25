Release Date
December 25, 2020
Digital Date
February 23, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images
Garrone's rich world of mystery and wonder premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and stars Academy Award® winning actor Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.