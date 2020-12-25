Pinocchio movie poster
NA
Pinocchio movie poster

Pinocchio (2020)

Fantasy Drama
Rated PG-13
125 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2020
Digital Date
February 23, 2021
Director
Matteo Garrone
Writer
Matteo Garrone, Massimo Ceccherini
Cast
Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, Rocco Papaleo
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images

Garrone's rich world of mystery and wonder premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and stars Academy Award® winning actor Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy.  Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
