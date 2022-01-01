Plane movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Plane movie poster

Plane (2023)

Suspense Action
Release Date
TBA 2023
Director
Jean-François Richet
Writer
Charles Cumming, J.P. Davis
Cast
Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Decision to Leave' is Bold, Challenging & Frustrating 'Decision to Leave' is Bold, Challenging & Frustrating
Oscar Contender 'Tár' Worthy of Respect but Not Love Oscar Contender 'Tár' Worthy of Respect but Not Love
'Halloween Ends' is No Fun 'Halloween Ends' is No Fun
Review: 'The Good Nurse' Review: 'The Good Nurse'