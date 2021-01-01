Pleasure (2021)Drama
100 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Newly arrived Swedish transplant Bella Cherry coyly announces to an airport immigration official that she’s come to Los Angeles for “pleasure,” but upon her subsequent dive into the world of adult entertainment, she soon realizes it is clearly business. Though she warms to the friendly affirmations of the more seasoned girls, eager-but-green Bella relies on her instincts to navigate her experiences with predatory managers, male-dominated sets, and backbiting competitors.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Pleasure comes in many forms, but it certainly doesn’t come via the porn industry according to Pleasure, the unpleasantly good drama from writer/director Ninja Thyberg. Full movie review »