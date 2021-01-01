Pleasure movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Pleasure
Pleasure movie poster

Pleasure (2021)

Drama
100 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Ninja Thyberg
Writer
Ninja Thyberg
Cast
Sofia Kappel,  Revika Anne Reustle,  Evelyn Claire,  Chris Cock,  Dana DeArmond,  Kendra Spade
Studio
NA
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Newly arrived Swedish transplant Bella Cherry coyly announces to an airport immigration official that she’s come to Los Angeles for “pleasure,” but upon her subsequent dive into the world of adult entertainment, she soon realizes it is clearly business. Though she warms to the friendly affirmations of the more seasoned girls, eager-but-green Bella relies on her instincts to navigate her experiences with predatory managers, male-dominated sets, and backbiting competitors.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Pleasure comes in many forms, but it certainly doesn’t come via the porn industry according to Pleasure, the unpleasantly good drama from writer/director Ninja Thyberg. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Crowd-Pleaser 'CODA' Wins Sundance Crowd-Pleaser 'CODA' Wins Sundance
Review: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Review: 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
'Wild Indian' Blows Sundance Away 'Wild Indian' Blows Sundance Away
'The Little Things' Has Big Problems 'The Little Things' Has Big Problems