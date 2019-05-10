Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie poster
Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie poster

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) - Movie Details

Family
Release Date
May 10, 2019
Director
Rob Letterman
Writer
Nicole Perlman, Rob Letterman
Cast
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The world of Pokémon comes to life!

The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and the most successful media franchise of all time.

Fans everywhere can now experience Pikachu on the big screen as never before, as Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon characters,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

