Poor Things

Release Date
December 8, 2023 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 27, 2024
DVD Release Date
March 12, 2024
Running Time
141 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong and pervasive sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing material, gore, and language
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Yorgos Lanthimos is a fucked up individual. Thankfully he’s also brilliant and one of the most fascinating filmmakers working today. Full movie review »