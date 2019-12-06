Portrait of a Lady on Fire movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Portrait of a Lady on Fire movie poster

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Romance Foreign Drama
119 min.
Release Date
December 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Céline Sciamma
Writer
Céline Sciamma
Cast
Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino
Studio
Neon
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

France, 1760. Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse’s first moments of freedom. Héloïse's portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'It Chapter Two' is Three Hours Too Long 'It Chapter Two' is Three Hours Too Long
Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer
Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer
There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer