Release Date
December 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
119 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
France, 1760. Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse’s first moments of freedom. Héloïse's portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.