Possessor
Possessor movie poster

Possessor (2020)

Sci-Fi Horror
103 min.
Release Date
TBA 2020
Director
Brandon Cronenberg
Writer
Brandon Cronenberg
Cast
Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean
Studio
Neon
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
MOVIE FEATURES
