Prey movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Prey movie poster

Prey (2022)

Horror Action
Digital Date
August 5, 2022 (Hulu)
Director
Dan Trachtenberg
Writer
Patrick Aison
Cast
Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, Dane DiLiegro 
Studio
20th Century Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Jurassic Park Dominion' Deserves an Asteroid Shot 'Jurassic Park Dominion' Deserves an Asteroid Shot
The Final Trailer for 'Nope' Will Have You Begging Yes The Final Trailer for 'Nope' Will Have You Begging Yes
'Top Gun: Maverick' Must Be Seen in Theaters 'Top Gun: Maverick' Must Be Seen in Theaters
The New 'Thor' Trailer Strikes with Love and Thunder The New 'Thor' Trailer Strikes with Love and Thunder