B-
Priscilla
Priscilla (2023)

Drama
Rated R
113 min.
Release Date
November 3, 2023 (Limited)
Digital Date
February 13, 2024
DVD Release Date
February 13, 2024
Director
Sofia Coppola
Writer
Sofia Coppola, Sandra Harmon, Priscilla Presley
Cast
Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen
Studio
A24
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug use and some language

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Priscilla Presley is a victim of a bad husband and shitty life decisions in Sofia Coppola’s understated biopic Priscilla. Well crafted and superbly acted by Cailee Spaeny, the movie is unfortunately destined to be forgotten to time as Coppola keeps the audience at arms’ length. Full movie review »
