When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Priscilla Presley is a victim of a bad husband and shitty life decisions in Sofia Coppola’s understated biopic. Well crafted and superbly acted by Cailee Spaeny, the movie is unfortunately destined to be forgotten to time as Coppola keeps the audience at arms’ length.