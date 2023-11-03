Priscilla (2023)Drama
Rated R
113 min.
November 3, 2023 (Limited)
February 13, 2024
February 13, 2024
113 minutes
Rated R for drug use and some language
When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Priscilla Presley is a victim of a bad husband and shitty life decisions in Sofia Coppola’s understated biopic Priscilla. Well crafted and superbly acted by Cailee Spaeny, the movie is unfortunately destined to be forgotten to time as Coppola keeps the audience at arms’ length. Full movie review »