NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Profile (2021)

Suspense
Release Date
May 14, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Timur Bekmambetov
Writer
Britt Poulton, Timur Bekmambetov, Olga Kharina
Cast
Valene Kane,  Shazad Latif
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Profile follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The thriller is co-led by Valene Kane (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery). Profile is inspired by the 2015 nonfiction bestseller In the Skin of a Jihadist by a French journalist who now has round-the-clock police protection and has changed her... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something
'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize 'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize
Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD
Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'? Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'?