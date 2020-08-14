Project Power movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Project Power
Project Power movie poster

Project Power (2020)

Action Sci-Fi
Release Date
August 14, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
August 14, 2020 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman
Writer
Mattson Tomlin
Cast
Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker, Courtney B. Vance
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Possessor' Looks Rad 'Possessor' Looks Rad
Watch the New 'Project Power' Trailer Watch the New 'Project Power' Trailer
'Greyhound' is a Lean, Mean Little Thriller 'Greyhound' is a Lean, Mean Little Thriller
Review: Is 'The Old Guard' a Must-See? Review: Is 'The Old Guard' a Must-See?