Proxima movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Proxima
Proxima movie poster

Proxima (2020)

Foreign Drama
Unrated
107 min.
Release Date
November 6, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
November 6, 2020
Director
Alice Winocour
Writer
Alice Winocour
Cast
Eva Green, Matt Dillon, Zélie Boulant
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Sarah (Eva Green) is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her seven-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima,’ it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship. 

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Eva Green delivers a career-defining performance in Proxima, a beautiful and pensive drama about a woman training to embark on a dangerous space mission which would take her away from her seven-year-old daughter for over a year, if not forever. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Hillbilly Elegy' Review: 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Netflix's 'Mosul' is One of the Best Modern War Films Netflix's 'Mosul' is One of the Best Modern War Films
'Run' is a Lean, Mean 90-Minute Thriller 'Run' is a Lean, Mean 90-Minute Thriller
Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Team Up in 'Chaos Walking' Trailer Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Team Up in 'Chaos Walking' Trailer