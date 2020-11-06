Release Date
November 6, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
November 6, 2020
107 minutes
Unrated
Sarah (Eva Green) is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella, her seven-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty that she cannot spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima,’ it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Eva Green delivers a career-defining performance in Proxima, a beautiful and pensive drama about a woman training to embark on a dangerous space mission which would take her away from her seven-year-old daughter for over a year, if not forever. Full movie review »