Puss in Boots is back in action. The sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2011 Oscar®-nominated blockbuster, which earned more than $550 million worldwide, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DWA’s 2020 smash, The Croods: A New Age, which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture-Animated.

Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas will again voice the suave feline outlaw, as Puss in Boots discovers that his passion... Full synopsis »