Queen & Slim movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Queen & Slim movie poster

Queen & Slim (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
November 27, 2019
Director
Melina Matsoukas
Writer
Lena Waithe, James Frey
Cast
Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use

From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the visionary director of some of this generation’s most powerful pop-culture experiences, including Beyonce’s “Formation” and the Nike “Equality” campaign, comes Makeready’s unflinching new drama, Queen & Slim.

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Good Boys' Review: 'Good Boys'
'Avengers: Endgame' Arrives on Blu-ray 'Avengers: Endgame' Arrives on Blu-ray
Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Hobbs & Shaw is Stupid, and the Action Ain't Great Hobbs & Shaw is Stupid, and the Action Ain't Great