Quo Vadis, Aida? (2021)

Drama Suspense War
Unrated
104 min.
Release Date
March 5, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 15, 2021
Director
Jasmila Žbanić
Writer
Jasmila Žbanić
Cast
Jasna Đuričić, Izudin Bajrović, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrović, Raymond Thiry, Johan Heldenbergh Boris Isaković, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Edita Malovčić
Studio
Super LTD
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Bosnia, July 1995. Aida is a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp. As an insider to the negotiations Aida has access to crucial information that she needs to interpret. What is on the horizon for her family and people - rescue or death? Which move should she take?

