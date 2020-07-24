Radioactive (2020) Drama Rated PG-13 109 min.

From the 1870s through our 21st century, RADIOACTIVE tells the story of pioneering scientist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) through her extraordinary life and her enduring legacies – the passionate partnerships, her shining scientific breakthroughs, and the darker consequences that followed. ... Full synopsis » ...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.