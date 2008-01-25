Twenty years after the last film in the series, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) has retreated to northern Thailand, where he's running a longboat on the Salween River. On the nearby Thai-Burma (Myanmar) border, the world's longest-running civil war, the Burmese-Karen conflict, rages into its 60th year. But Rambo, who lives a solitary, simple life in the mountains and jungles fishing and catching poisonous snakes to sell, has long given up fighting, even as medics, mercenaries,... Full synopsis »

After more than a decade, John Rambo is returning to the big screen for the final time (theoretically), which means that his last movie--the uniquely titled--which in turn was released decades after the previous one, is making its way to 4K. With him he brings some of the nastiest, bloodiest, high-definition action to ever be witnessed on screen. Sylvester Stallone'smay be simplistic and designed only for his most ardent fans, but would you want it any other way?