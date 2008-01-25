Rambo (2008) - Movie DetailsAction
93 min.
Release Date
January 25, 2008
DVD Release Date
September 3, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Cast
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong graphic bloody violence, sexual assaults, grisly images and language
Twenty years after the last film in the series, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) has retreated to northern Thailand, where he's running a longboat on the Salween River. On the nearby Thai-Burma (Myanmar) border, the world's longest-running civil war, the Burmese-Karen conflict, rages into its 60th year. But Rambo, who lives a solitary, simple life in the mountains and jungles fishing and catching poisonous snakes to sell, has long given up fighting, even as medics, mercenaries,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
After more than a decade, John Rambo is returning to the big screen for the final time (theoretically), which means that his last movie--the uniquely titled Rambo--which in turn was released decades after the previous one, is making its way to 4K. With him he brings some of the nastiest, bloodiest, high-definition action to ever be witnessed on screen. Sylvester Stallone's Rambo may be simplistic and designed only for his most ardent fans, but would you want it any other way? Full movie review »