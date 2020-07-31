Random Acts of Violence

What are the real consequences when life begins to imitate art? Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Jay Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to New York Comic Con and bad things start to happen. People start getting killed.

It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd’s “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings... Full synopsis »