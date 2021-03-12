Raya and the Last Dragon movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon movie poster

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Fantasy Family Animated
Release Date
March 12, 2021
Director
Don Hall,  Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa
Writer
NA
Cast
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. From... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass Reunite for 'News of the World' Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass Reunite for 'News of the World'
'Raya and the Last Dragon' Debuts First Trailer 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Debuts First Trailer
Review: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Review: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
Review: 'On the Rocks' Review: 'On the Rocks'