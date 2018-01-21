RBG (2018) - Movie Details
98 min.
Release Date
January 21, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
August 28, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
Studio
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and language
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has served for more than two decades on the Supreme Court as the second woman to ever be named to the highest bench. A small and quiet woman, Ginsburg has defied stereotypes to become a pop cultural icon for the progressive left. Interviews with many admirers, and a few detractors, highlight Ginsburg's incredible life. Ginsburg may be diminutive but she made a name for herself with a novel strategy to fight sex... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
So apparently Ruth Bader Ginsburg is so popular and awesome—at least among liberal millennials—that she not only is known as the Notorious R.B.G. but is the subject of a critically acclaimed documentary—yes, called RBG—that explores her life, motivations and vigorous Crossfit routine. Full movie review »