Documentary
98 min.
Release Date
January 21, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
August 28, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Betsy West, Julie Cohen
Writer
NA
Cast
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and language

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has served for more than two decades on the Supreme Court as the second woman to ever be named to the highest bench. A small and quiet woman, Ginsburg has defied stereotypes to become a pop cultural icon for the progressive left. Interviews with many admirers, and a few detractors, highlight Ginsburg's incredible life. Ginsburg may be diminutive but she made a name for herself with a novel strategy to fight sex

MOVIE REVIEW

So apparently Ruth Bader Ginsburg is so popular and awesome—at least among liberal millennials—that she not only is known as the Notorious R.B.G. but is the subject of a critically acclaimed documentary—yes, called RBG—that explores her life, motivations and vigorous Crossfit routine.
