Ruth Bader Ginsburg has served for more than two decades on the Supreme Court as the second woman to ever be named to the highest bench. A small and quiet woman, Ginsburg has defied stereotypes to become a pop cultural icon for the progressive left. Interviews with many admirers, and a few detractors, highlight Ginsburg's incredible life. Ginsburg may be diminutive but she made a name for herself with a novel strategy to fight sex... Full synopsis »