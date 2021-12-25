The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (THE FLORIDA PROJECT, TANGERINE), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, RED ROCKET is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.

, known during production as “How to Remain Likable While Trying to Turn a Teenage Girl Into a Porn Star,” is Sean Baker’s follow up to the award-winning. It may not be quite as endearing or enduring, but it’s a highly entertaining, amazingly acted, and original comedy-drama.