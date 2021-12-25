Red Rocket movie poster
B+
Red Rocket
Red Rocket movie poster

Red Rocket (2021)

Drama Comedy
Rated R
128 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2021
Director
Sean Baker
Writer
Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch
Cast
Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son, Brenda Deiss
Studio
A24
Running Time
128 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and pervasive language

The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (THE FLORIDA PROJECT, TANGERINE), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, RED ROCKET is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Red Rocket, known during production as “How to Remain Likable While Trying to Turn a Teenage Girl Into a Porn Star,” is Sean Baker’s follow up to the award-winning The Florida Project. It may not be quite as endearing or enduring, but it’s a highly entertaining, amazingly acted, and original comedy-drama. Full movie review »
