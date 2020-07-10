Relic movie poster
Relic
Relic (2020)

Horror
Unrated
89 min.
Release Date
July 10, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
July 10, 2020
Director
Natalie Erika James
Writer
Natalie Erika James, Christian White
Cast
Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote, Robyn Nevin
Studio
IFC Midnight
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

IFC Midnight invites you to preview RELIC, writer/director Natalie Erika James’ unforgettable and auspicious feature debut. When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where... Full synopsis »

Old people are freaky. So are little kids, but thankfully there are no little kids in Relic, the frightening new thriller starring Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote.  Full movie review »
