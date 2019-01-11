NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Replicas (2018) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Suspense
Release Date
January 11, 2019
Director
Jeffrey Nachmanoff
Writer
Stephen Hamel, Chad St. John
Cast
Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, John Ortiz
Studio
Entertainment Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material, violence, disturbing images, some nudity and sexual references

A daring synthetic biologist, after a car accident kills his family, will stop at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the physical laws of science.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Deadpool Returns for Christmas Deadpool Returns for Christmas
Review: 'The Front Runner' Review: 'The Front Runner'
'Instant Family' is Worth Adopting 'Instant Family' is Worth Adopting
Review: 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Review: 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'