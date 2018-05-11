Rated R for strong bloody gruesome violence, a rape, sexuality, graphic nudity, drug use and language

Debut director Coralie Fargeat announces her stunning arrival, painting a crimson canvas of hypnotic beauty and bloody retribution in this razor-sharp feminist subversion of the revenge-thriller.

Jen (fearlessly embodied by Matilda Lutz, RINGS) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip.

Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly––and viciously––intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead.... Full synopsis »