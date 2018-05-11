Release Date
May 11, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody gruesome violence, a rape, sexuality, graphic nudity, drug use and language
Debut director Coralie Fargeat announces her stunning arrival, painting a crimson canvas of hypnotic beauty and bloody retribution in this razor-sharp feminist subversion of the revenge-thriller.
Jen (fearlessly embodied by Matilda Lutz, RINGS) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip.
Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly––and viciously––intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Sexy, violent, and visually stunning, Revenge marks a strong feature-length debut for writer/screenwriter Coralie Fargeat. And Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, to be henceforth known as MAIL, owns the show as the fierce protagonist, who goes from sex toy to vengeful killer over the course of two hours. Full movie review »