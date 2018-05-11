Revenge movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Revenge
Revenge movie poster

Revenge (2018) - Movie Details

Foreign Action
108 min.
Release Date
May 11, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Coralie Fargeat
Writer
Coralie Fargeat
Cast
Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Kevin Janssens, Vincent Colombe, Guillaume Bouchède
Studio
Neon
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong bloody gruesome violence, a rape, sexuality, graphic nudity, drug use and language

Debut director Coralie Fargeat announces her stunning arrival, painting a crimson canvas of hypnotic beauty and bloody retribution in this razor-sharp feminist subversion of the revenge-thriller.

Jen (fearlessly embodied by Matilda Lutz, RINGS) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip.

Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly––and viciously––intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Sexy, violent, and visually stunning, Revenge marks a strong feature-length debut for writer/screenwriter Coralie Fargeat. And Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, to be henceforth known as MAIL, owns the show as the fierce protagonist, who goes from sex toy to vengeful killer over the course of two hours. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Revenge' Review: 'Revenge'
'Tully' is Funny, but Not What you Think 'Tully' is Funny, but Not What you Think
Review: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Review: 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Wait, is 'Super Troopers 2' Actually Good? Wait, is 'Super Troopers 2' Actually Good?