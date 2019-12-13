NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Richard Jewell (2019)

Crime Drama
Release Date
December 13, 2019
Director
Clint Eastwood
Writer
Billy Ray
Cast
Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Paul Walter Houserj
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

“There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes.” The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing—his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Joker' is Dark, Disturbing, and... Predictable? Review: 'Joker' is Dark, Disturbing, and... Predictable?
Check Out the First 'No Time to Die' Poster Check Out the First 'No Time to Die' Poster
Watch the New, Explosive '1917' Trailer Watch the New, Explosive '1917' Trailer
Watch the New 'Birds of Prey' Trailer Watch the New 'Birds of Prey' Trailer