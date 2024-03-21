Road House movie poster
Road House movie poster

Road House (2024)

Suspense Action
Rated R
114 min.
Digital Date
March 21, 2024 (Amazon)
Director
Doug Liman
Writer
Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry
Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, Hannah Lanier
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence throughout, pervasive language and some nudity

 

SCREENPLAY BY:

BASED ON: the motion picture “Road House” screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin 

STORY BY: Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, David Lee Henry

PRODUCED BY: Joel Silver p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, Audie Attar


CAST:  
 

SYNOPSIS: 

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
