It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted... Full synopsis »

I never really cared about Anthony Bourdain. I’d seen maybe an episode or two of his show at some point, and of course knew who he was, but hadn’t read his books, followed him on his quests, or knew him as anything more than one of countless celebrities who had a following for whatever reason.