Robot Dreams (2023)

Drama Animated
Unrated
102 min.
Release Date
TBA 2024
Director
Pablo Berger
Writer
Pablo Berger, Sara Varon
Cast
Ivan Labanda, Tito Trifol, Rafa Calvo, José García Tos, José Luis Mediavilla, Graciela Molina, Esther Solans
Studio
Neon
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach.

Will they ever meet again?

... Full synopsis »

