Rogue (2020)

Action
Rated R
Release Date
August 28, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
August 28, 2020
Director
M.J. Bassett
Writer
Isabel Bassett,  M.J. Bassett
Cast
Megan Fox,  Philip Winchester,  Calli Taylor
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, bloody images and language throughout

Megan Fox (Transformers franchise) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O'Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O'Hara's squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels - and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.

