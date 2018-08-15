NA
Roma (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
TBA 2018
Director
Alfonso Cuarón
Writer
Alfonso Cuarón
Cast
Yalitza Aparicio, Nancy García, Marina de Tavira
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

ROMA chronicles a turbulent year in the lives of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Cuarón, inspired by the women from his childhood, delivers an artful ode to the matriarchy that shaped his world.

A vivid portrayal of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil, ROMA follows a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy García), also Mixteca, who work for a small family in the... Full synopsis »

