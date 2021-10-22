Ron's Gone Wrong movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Ron's Gone Wrong movie poster

Ron's Gone Wrong (2021)

Animated Family
Rated PG
107 min.
Release Date
October 22, 2021
Digital Date
December 15, 2021 (Disney+)
DVD Release Date
December 7, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Jean-Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith, Octavio Rodriguez
Writer
Peter Baynham, Sarah Smith
Cast
Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language

20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'King Richard' Review 'King Richard' Review
Halle Berry's Directorial Debut 'Bruised' No KO Halle Berry's Directorial Debut 'Bruised' No KO
Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
'Licorice Pizza' is Amazing Until It Isn't 'Licorice Pizza' is Amazing Until It Isn't