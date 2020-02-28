Saint Frances movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Saint Frances movie poster

Saint Frances (2020)

Drama Comedy
106 min.
Release Date
February 28, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Alex Thompson
Writer
Kelly O'Sullivan
Cast
Kelly O'Sullivan, Ramona Edith Williams, Jim True-Frost, Francis Guinan, Lily Mojekwu, Mary Beth Fisher, Charin Alvarez
Studio
Oscilloscope Laboratories
Running Time
106 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Flailing thirty-four-year-old Bridget (Kelly O'Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by a scene-stealing Ramona Edith-Williams). But an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication. To make matters worse, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances' moms. Amidst her tempestuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Here are the 20 Best Performances of 2019 Here are the 20 Best Performances of 2019
'1917' is Intense, Beautiful, and Spellbinding '1917' is Intense, Beautiful, and Spellbinding
'Underwater' Review: Breath Race 2000? 'Underwater' Review: Breath Race 2000?
The Best Movies of 2019 The Best Movies of 2019