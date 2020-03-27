Saint Maud movie poster
Saint Maud (2020)

Horror
84 min.
Release Date
March 27, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Rose Glass
Writer
Rose Glass
Cast
Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, Rosie Sansom
Studio
A24
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
