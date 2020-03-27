Saint Maud (2020)Horror
84 min.
Release Date
March 27, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
