Release Date
September 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
85 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Starring Hayley Griffith (“The... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Pizza delivery people encounter a lot of weird people when on the clock, but most probably aren’t honored to be chosen as the centerpiece of a satanic ritual, the future bride of the devil’s son. Satanic Panic is an amusing B-grade horror film that doesn’t have a lot of lasting power but offers enough creative death sequences and gore to appeal to horror fans who are satisfied by creative death sequences and gore. Full movie review »