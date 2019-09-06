Satanic Panic movie poster
Satanic Panic
Satanic Panic (2019)

Horror Comedy
85 min.
Release Date
September 6, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Chelsea Stardust
Writer
Grady Hendrix
Cast
Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Rebecca Romijn, Arden Myrin, Jerry O’Connell
Studio
RLJE Films
Running Time
85 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Starring Hayley Griffith (“The... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Pizza delivery people encounter a lot of weird people when on the clock, but most probably aren’t honored to be chosen as the centerpiece of a satanic ritual, the future bride of the devil’s son. Satanic Panic is an amusing B-grade horror film that doesn’t have a lot of lasting power but offers enough creative death sequences and gore to appeal to horror fans who are satisfied by creative death sequences and gore. Full movie review »
