Science Fair movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Science Fair movie poster

Science Fair (2018) - Movie Details

Documentary
90 min.
Release Date
September 28, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster
Writer
Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster
Cast
NA
Studio
National Geographic
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and brief language

Hailed by critics as "immensely likeable," "brilliant and quirky" and an "ode to the teenage science geeks on who our future depends," and winner of the audience award at Sundance and SXSW, National Geographic Documentary Films' SCIENCE FAIR follows nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks and, of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at The International Science and Engineering Fair. As 1,700 of the smartest, quirkiest teens... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Watch the Red Band 'Predator' Trailer Watch the Red Band 'Predator' Trailer
'Searching' is the Modern Thriller We Need 'Searching' is the Modern Thriller We Need
The 'First Man' Trailer Takes Its First Step The 'First Man' Trailer Takes Its First Step
Is 'The Happytime Murders' Any Good? Is 'The Happytime Murders' Any Good?