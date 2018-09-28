Science Fair (2018) - Movie Details
90 min.
Release Date
September 28, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some thematic elements and brief language
Hailed by critics as "immensely likeable," "brilliant and quirky" and an "ode to the teenage science geeks on who our future depends," and winner of the audience award at Sundance and SXSW, National Geographic Documentary Films' SCIENCE FAIR follows nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks and, of course, hormones, on their journey to compete at The International Science and Engineering Fair. As 1,700 of the smartest, quirkiest teens... Full synopsis »
