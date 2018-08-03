Searching movie poster
Searching movie poster

Searching (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense
Release Date
August 3, 2018
Director
Aneesh Chaganty
Writer
Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian
Cast
John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before... Full synopsis »

