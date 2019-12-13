Seberg (2019)Drama
96 min.
Release Date
December 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual content/nudity and some drug use
Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.... Full synopsis »
