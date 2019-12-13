Seberg movie poster
FilmJabber
Seberg movie poster

Seberg (2019)

Drama
96 min.
Release Date
December 13, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Benedict Andrews
Writer
Anna Waterhouse, Joe Shrapnel
Cast
Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz with Vince Vaughn, Anthony Mackie
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
96 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual content/nudity and some drug use

Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
FilmJabber
