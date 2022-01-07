See For Me (2022)Suspense
Unrated
92 min.
Release Date
January 7, 2022 (Limited)
Digital Date
January 7, 2022
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
IFC Midnight's SEE FOR ME is a home-invasion thriller with a blind protagonist - starring visually impaired actor Skyler Davenport in their feature film debut - connected to a new phone app as her only way to survive. An engrossing, nail-biting and entertaining as hell game of cat-and-mouse.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A group of thieves break into a home looking for a stash of cash and are subsequently picked off one by one by a ruthless blind person in See For Me, which amazingly and unfortunately is not a remake of Don’t Breathe. A decent thriller with a better concept than actual plot, See For Me has a lot going for it but never quite kicks into gear the way you’d hope. Full movie review »