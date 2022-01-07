IFC Midnight's SEE FOR ME is a home-invasion thriller with a blind protagonist - starring visually impaired actor Skyler Davenport in their feature film debut - connected to a new phone app as her only way to survive. An engrossing, nail-biting and entertaining as hell game of cat-and-mouse.

A group of thieves break into a home looking for a stash of cash and are subsequently picked off one by one by a ruthless blind person in, which amazingly and unfortunately is not a remake of. A decent thriller with a better concept than actual plot,has a lot going for it but never quite kicks into gear the way you’d hope.