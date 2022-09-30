NA
See How They Run (2022)

Comedy Crime
Rated PG-13
Release Date
September 30, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Tom George
Writer
Mark Chappell
Cast
Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, David Oyelowo
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

MOVIE REVIEW

