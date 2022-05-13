Senior Year movie poster
Senior Year
Senior Year movie poster

Senior Year (2022)

Comedy Romance
Rated R
111 min.
Release Date
May 13, 2022
Director
Alex Hardcastle
Writer
Andrew Knauer,  Arthur Pielli,  Brandon Scott Jones
Cast
Rebel Wilson, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Brandon Scott Jones,  Alicia Silverstone,  Joshua Colley, Jade Bender,  Avantika
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
111 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual material, language and brief teen drinking/drug use

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

A cheerleader suffers a terrible accident and wakes up from a coma 20 years later, intent on returning to high school in the amusing Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson. A fun if somewhat generic comedy, the movie is a worthwhile if not quite must-see watch on Netflix. Full movie review »
