Serenity (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense
Release Date
October 19, 2018
Director
Steven Knight
Writer
Steven Knight
Cast
Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Diane Lane
Studio
Avrion Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, and some bloody images

From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her - and their young son - from... Full synopsis »

