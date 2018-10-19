Serenity (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
October 19, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, and some bloody images
From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her - and their young son - from... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.