Release Date
July 31, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 7, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
84 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R
After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness. Written and directed by Amy Seimetz... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.