Release Date
June 5, 2020
Digital Date
June 5, 2020
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexual content, nudity, language and brief disturbing images
Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.
MOVIE REVIEW
