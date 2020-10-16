Lonely college freshman Alex (Cooper Raiff) has closed himself off from his classmates, who all appear to have this whole "college thing" figured out. Home is 1500 miles away and all he can think about is transferring to a school closer to his family. Everything changes one night when Alex takes a leap and attends a party at his campus' notorious "Shithouse," where he forges a strong connection with his RA, Maggie (Dylan Gelula). When... Full synopsis »