Release Date
October 16, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content and drug/alcohol use
Lonely college freshman Alex (Cooper Raiff) has closed himself off from his classmates, who all appear to have this whole "college thing" figured out. Home is 1500 miles away and all he can think about is transferring to a school closer to his family. Everything changes one night when Alex takes a leap and attends a party at his campus' notorious "Shithouse," where he forges a strong connection with his RA, Maggie (Dylan Gelula). When... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
So there’s a movie called Shithouse that shouldn’t be called Shithouse because, you know, it’s actually one of the better movies of the year. Full movie review »