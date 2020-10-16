Shithouse movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Shithouse
Shithouse movie poster

Shithouse (2020)

Comedy Drama Romance
Rated R
100 min.
Release Date
October 16, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Cooper Raiff
Writer
Cooper Raiff
Cast
Cooper Raiff, Dylan Gelula, Amy Landecker, Logan Miller
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, sexual content and drug/alcohol use

Lonely college freshman Alex (Cooper Raiff) has closed himself off from his classmates, who all appear to have this whole "college thing" figured out. Home is 1500 miles away and all he can think about is transferring to a school closer to his family. Everything changes one night when Alex takes a leap and attends a party at his campus' notorious "Shithouse," where he forges a strong connection with his RA, Maggie (Dylan Gelula). When... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

So there’s a movie called Shithouse that shouldn’t be called Shithouse because, you know, it’s actually one of the better movies of the year. Full movie review »
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The Definitive List of the 10 Best Movies of 2020 The Definitive List of the 10 Best Movies of 2020
Review: 'Pieces of Woman' Review: 'Pieces of Woman'
A Review of the Surprisingly Good 'Monster Hunter' A Review of the Surprisingly Good 'Monster Hunter'
'Wonder Woman 1984' is a Bad. Really Bad. 'Wonder Woman 1984' is a Bad. Really Bad.